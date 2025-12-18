Milwaukee Weather: Mild morning with rain to afternoon cold and snow

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Rain showers expected this morning and midday with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures drop during the afternoon and rain will change to scattered snow showers.

Less than 1" of snow expected, but bursts of heavy snow combined with strong wind could lead to brief white-out conditions, or snow squalls.

Refreezing expected Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures drop into the teens. Staying chilly Friday, but rollercoaster temperatures continue into next week.

Today: Morning rain showers, then afternoon mix/snow. Windy with falling temperatures.

High: 47°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Light snow possible.

Low: 12°

Wind: NW 15-25

Friday: Icy and cold morning. Partly sunny. Windy.

High: 24°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

AM Low: 24° High: 38°

Wind: W 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 10° High: 22°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

AM Low: 16° High: 36°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 42°

Wind: WNW 5-15

