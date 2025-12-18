Milwaukee Weather: Mild morning with rain to afternoon cold and snow
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
Rain showers expected this morning and midday with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Temperatures drop during the afternoon and rain will change to scattered snow showers.
Less than 1" of snow expected, but bursts of heavy snow combined with strong wind could lead to brief white-out conditions, or snow squalls.
Refreezing expected Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures drop into the teens. Staying chilly Friday, but rollercoaster temperatures continue into next week.
Today: Morning rain showers, then afternoon mix/snow. Windy with falling temperatures.
High: 47°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Light snow possible.
Low: 12°
Wind: NW 15-25
Friday: Icy and cold morning. Partly sunny. Windy.
High: 24°
Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
AM Low: 24° High: 38°
Wind: W 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny and cold.
AM Low: 10° High: 22°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
AM Low: 16° High: 36°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 32° High: 42°
Wind: WNW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X