Coldest weather yet in 2022 in the forecast this week

Behind the clipper system Monday morning, more chilly weather is on the way, and it could be the coldest weather yet this year.

Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are likely to be below zero, with wind chills even colder than that.

On Tuesday, the wind chill could reach -20 degrees for most of the area. Wednesday could have a wind chill as low as -30!

If you have to be outside this week, make sure you're wearing winter gear and covering up as much skin as possible to protect yourself from potential frostbite.

