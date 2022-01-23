Snow totals in SE Wisconsin after clipper moves through

article

A clipper came through overnight bringing impressive snowfalls to southeastern Wisconsin.

Totals are in inches and are subject to change:

Elmwood Park, 5

Palmyra, 4.9

North Bay, 4.8

Pleasant Prairie, 4

Kenosha, 3.9

Brookfield, 3

Butler, 2.9

Big Bend, 2.7

Wauwatosa, 2.3

Waukesha, 1.8

Milwaukee, 1.8

