Snow totals in SE Wisconsin after clipper moves through
A clipper came through overnight bringing impressive snowfalls to southeastern Wisconsin.
Totals are in inches and are subject to change:
Elmwood Park, 5
Palmyra, 4.9
North Bay, 4.8
Pleasant Prairie, 4
Kenosha, 3.9
Brookfield, 3
Butler, 2.9
Big Bend, 2.7
Wauwatosa, 2.3
Waukesha, 1.8
Milwaukee, 1.8
