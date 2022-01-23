Winter weather advisory, snow Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 through noon for Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County and Waukesha County.

This is round three of light snow as a result of back-to-back-to-back clipper systems.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, we can expect a slow Monday morning commute, with snow developing after midnight.

The light, fluffy snow will pick up around 6 a.m. and end midday.

We can expect 2-4 inches in the Milwaukee area and points south and 1-3 inches north/northwest of Milwaukee.

Saturday night's clipper system brought 1-5 inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin.

