Expand / Collapse search

Winter weather advisory, snow Monday morning

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 through noon for Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County and Waukesha County.

This is round three of light snow as a result of back-to-back-to-back clipper systems.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, we can expect a slow Monday morning commute, with snow developing after midnight.

The light, fluffy snow will pick up around 6 a.m. and end midday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

We can expect 2-4 inches in the Milwaukee area and points south and 1-3 inches north/northwest of Milwaukee.

Saturday night's clipper system brought 1-5 inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin. 

Winter Fun at Sunburst Ski Hill

Winter Fun at Sunburst Ski Hill

Snow totals in SE Wisconsin after clipper moves through
article

Snow totals in SE Wisconsin after clipper moves through

A clipper came through overnight bringing impressive snowfalls to southeastern Wisconsin.

UW-Madison cancer research uses sharks to study treatment
article

UW-Madison cancer research uses sharks to study treatment

UW-Madison cancer researchers are getting help from a unique partner on campus – sharks. Dr. Aaron LeBeau is leading the research.


 