Blood Moon Alert: September’s corn moon eclipse overseas

The Brief The full "Corn Moon" is coming on Sunday, Sept. 7. In Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, it will be a total lunar eclipse. The eclipse is known as the "Blood Moon"



A few times a year, the Earth, Moon, and Sun align to create one of the most captivating sights in the sky: an eclipse. Because the Moon’s orbit tilts slightly compared to Earth’s path around the Sun, these celestial events don’t happen every month, but when they do, they’re worth watching.

To see this month's full moon you won't need any special equipment as it is visible to the naked eye, but you will need a passport. Sadly, the spectacular Blood Moon will only be seen overseas and on the sea!

Why the moon turns red

What we know:

During a total lunar eclipse, Earth slips directly between the Sun and Moon. Sunlight bends through Earth’s atmosphere, filtering out blues and greens while letting red and orange tones pass through. The result: a glowing, reddish Moon that looks almost otherworldly.

A full blood moon is seen during a partial eclipse in Taipei on May 26, 2021 as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon." (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

Types of lunar eclipses

Dig deeper:

Total lunar eclipse: The Moon moves fully into Earth’s darkest shadow, the umbra.

Partial lunar eclipse: Only part of the Moon slips into the umbra, leaving a dark shadow across its surface.

Penumbral eclipse: The Moon passes through Earth’s outer shadow, causing only a subtle dimming that can be hard to spot.

September’s Corn Moon is the most dramatic kind: a total lunar eclipse lasting more than an hour.

When it will happen

Timeline:

Penumbral eclipse begins: 15:28 UTC or 10:28 a.m. CDT

Partial eclipse begins: 16:26 UTC or 11:26 a.m. CDT

Totality begins: 17:30 UTC or 12:30 p.m. CDT

Full Corn Moon: 18:09 UTC or 1:09 p.m. CDT

Maximum eclipse: 18:11 UTC or 1:11 p.m. CDT

Totality ends: 18:53 UTC or 1:53 p.m. CDT

Partial eclipse ends: 19:56 UTC or 2:56 p.m. CDT

Penumbral eclipse ends: 20:55 UTC or 3:55 p.m. CDT

Duration of totality: 83 minutes

So in Wisconsin and the Central U.S., the Blood Moon show peaks early Sunday afternoon but you will need to watch online or through live streams since the Moon won’t be visible in the daylight sky locally.

Where you could see it live

What you can do:

This eclipse will be visible across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, and over much of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. So you will need to get that passport ready and book a flight, or a cruise. There will be two Blood Moons visible to us in North America in 2026.

March 3, 2026 : Total lunar eclipse visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and the Americas

Aug. 28, 2026 : Partial lunar eclipse visible in the Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Africa

Lunar eclipses are safe to watch

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to view with the naked eye. You do not need special glasses unlike those required for viewing a solar eclipse. In fact, you can even use binoculars and telescopes to make it even more stunning! All you really need is a clear sky and either a travel budget this year or patience to wait for 2026.