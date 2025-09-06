Blood Moon Alert: September’s corn moon eclipse overseas
MILWAUKEE - A few times a year, the Earth, Moon, and Sun align to create one of the most captivating sights in the sky: an eclipse. Because the Moon’s orbit tilts slightly compared to Earth’s path around the Sun, these celestial events don’t happen every month, but when they do, they’re worth watching.
To see this month's full moon you won't need any special equipment as it is visible to the naked eye, but you will need a passport. Sadly, the spectacular Blood Moon will only be seen overseas and on the sea!
Why the moon turns red
What we know:
During a total lunar eclipse, Earth slips directly between the Sun and Moon. Sunlight bends through Earth’s atmosphere, filtering out blues and greens while letting red and orange tones pass through. The result: a glowing, reddish Moon that looks almost otherworldly.
A full blood moon is seen during a partial eclipse in Taipei on May 26, 2021 as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon." (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)
Types of lunar eclipses
Dig deeper:
Total lunar eclipse: The Moon moves fully into Earth’s darkest shadow, the umbra.
Partial lunar eclipse: Only part of the Moon slips into the umbra, leaving a dark shadow across its surface.
Penumbral eclipse: The Moon passes through Earth’s outer shadow, causing only a subtle dimming that can be hard to spot.
September’s Corn Moon is the most dramatic kind: a total lunar eclipse lasting more than an hour.
When it will happen
Timeline:
Penumbral eclipse begins: 15:28 UTC or 10:28 a.m. CDT
Partial eclipse begins: 16:26 UTC or 11:26 a.m. CDT
Totality begins: 17:30 UTC or 12:30 p.m. CDT
Full Corn Moon: 18:09 UTC or 1:09 p.m. CDT
Maximum eclipse: 18:11 UTC or 1:11 p.m. CDT
Totality ends: 18:53 UTC or 1:53 p.m. CDT
Partial eclipse ends: 19:56 UTC or 2:56 p.m. CDT
Penumbral eclipse ends: 20:55 UTC or 3:55 p.m. CDT
Duration of totality: 83 minutes
So in Wisconsin and the Central U.S., the Blood Moon show peaks early Sunday afternoon but you will need to watch online or through live streams since the Moon won’t be visible in the daylight sky locally.
Where you could see it live
What you can do:
This eclipse will be visible across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, and over much of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. So you will need to get that passport ready and book a flight, or a cruise. There will be two Blood Moons visible to us in North America in 2026.
March 3, 2026 : Total lunar eclipse visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and the Americas
Aug. 28, 2026 : Partial lunar eclipse visible in the Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Africa
Lunar eclipses are safe to watch
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to view with the naked eye. You do not need special glasses unlike those required for viewing a solar eclipse. In fact, you can even use binoculars and telescopes to make it even more stunning! All you really need is a clear sky and either a travel budget this year or patience to wait for 2026.
