2024 Milwaukee storm spotter training; register for in-person training

The National Weather Service wants you to be a storm spotter.

The 2024 storm spotter training season, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 21, will provide both in-person and online training sessions. Training sessions will be about two hours long each. The first hour will cover safety aspects for spotters/general public while the second hour will cover the essentials of what you need to know to report severe weather to the NWS.

Each session will cover the same information, so you only need to attend one. For those that can not attend any of the live training sessions, we will also record the training and share that in mid May.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you would like to get involved and become a storm spotter and take part in an in-person training session near you, you need to register for a session.