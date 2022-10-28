Mitchell Park Domes Día de Los Muertos celebration; community effort
FOX6 Brian Kramp visits the Mitchell Park Domes to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Día de Los Muertos, an event that will include a decorated Desert Dome, Mariachi music, dancers, food and art.
Mitchell Park Domes Día de los Muertos celebration; Banderas-themed alter
Mitchell Park Domes Día de los Muertos celebration; marigold flowers
Brian Kramp surveys the domes and talks about marigold flowers, a significant part of Día de Los Muertos.
Mitchell Park Domes Día de los Muertos celebration; chrysanthemums
He also takes the time to talk to a gardener who takes care of some chrysanthemums.
Mitchell Park Domes Día de los Muertos celebration; Masks and Books
Come to Día de los Muertos celebration at Mitchell Park Domes to see ofrendas, marigolds and masks.
