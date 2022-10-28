The price of candy is increasing; here are some tips to help you save

You’ll notice a price increase if you’re buying candy for Halloween. FOX6 News Amelia Jones talked to the Better Business Bureau(BBB) of Wisconsin about some tips to get the biggest bang for your buck.

According to a report from the Bureau of Labor, candy and chewing gum are up 13% compared to last year. Sugar and other sweets are up 14%.

The bureau recommends shopping in bulk and buying a bag with various candies. Stretch the amount of candy that you are giving out to children. Instead of giving kids a handful, give them one or two pieces. Visit different stores or check prices online to get the best bang for your buck.

"Don’t overlook the full-size candy bars. If you belong to somewhere like Sam’s Club or Costco, you know you might want to comparison shop as far as prices go for boxes," said Lisa Schiller from the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.

Schiller also recommends teaming up with your neighbors by combining candy to help your budget.

Costumes play a big part in Halloween, but the BBB reminds everyone to shop smart. When you buy a costume, ask the store about the return policy. When your purchase things online, use a credit card instead of a debit card, just in case the website is fake and you need to dispute a scam.