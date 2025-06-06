Body of missing Greendale woman recovered near Peninsula State Park

article

The Brief The body of a missing Greendale woman was recovered from the waters of Green Bay, in Door County, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. On Friday, June 6, the body was positively identified as that of 42-year-old Lisa Pipp. She went missing back in January 2025 from Menominee, Michigan, when she was walking on the ice of the bay.



The body of a Greendale woman who was reported missing in January 2025 has been recovered from the water near Little Strawberry Island, which is near Peninsula State Park in Door County, Wisconsin.

The Brown County Medical Examiner confirmed the body was that of 42-year-old Lisa Pipp.

Investigation

Timeline:

According to the Menominee, Michigan Police Department, Lisa Pipp was reported missing on Jan. 13, 2025, after she walked away from a vehicle on the ice of Green Bay during an argument.

An earlier missing person's notice from the police department said she was last seen by the Menominee North Pier Lighthouse.

Extensive search efforts took place over the following weeks. That included air, water, and ground searches.

On Wednesday, June 4, just after 5 p.m., the Door County Sheriff's Office got a report of a body in the water near Little Strawberry Island. The body was recovered.

On Friday, June 6, the remains were positively identified to be those of Lisa Pipp.

What's next:

Authorities say that preliminary autopsy findings show no signs of foul play. A final determination on the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and full autopsy results.