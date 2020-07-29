Look Who's 6 on July 29, 2020
Look who is turning six years old on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Submit a Contact 6 inquiry
Here is how you can submit an inquiry with the Contact 6 team.
Submit your child for 'Look Who's 6'
Here's how to submit a child in your life for Look Who's 6.
Cedarburg family raising awareness for people living with disabilities amid pandemic
One Cedarburg family is raising awareness for people living with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin State Fair teams up with Hunger Task Force
Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced it is teaming up with Hunger Task Force and Wells Fargo for a food donation drive.
'Unwrapped To Go' is an annual culinary fundraiser turned gourmet drive-thru experience
"Unwrapped To Go" to supports SHARP Literacy's innovative classroom and online science, technology, engineering, art and math.
'It's hard to parent and do live TV:' Nicole looks back at her time anchoring from home
We are looking back on Nicole Koglin's time at FOX6.
A great summer side or a light dinner: See how to make spinach salad with sweet and sour dressing
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for spinach salad with sweet and sour dressing.
Wisconsinites on disability now eligible for pandemic unemployment aid
For months, people have been calling FOX6 saying that their disabilities were putting their unemployment claims in limbo. FOX6 Investigators pushed the state, the state pushed the feds and now, we finally have answers.
How to protect yourself from the huge spike in COVID-19 scams
The coronavirus pandemic has hit consumers hard, and a huge spike in scams related to COVID-19 isn't helping.
The Petite Chef normally offers family cooking classes, during the pandemic they’ve opened their kitchen for a
Learning what's new with The Petite Chef who is cooking amid the pandemic.
July 28, 2020
Check out these kids who are celebrating their sixth birthday on July 28.
It's one of the hottest hairstyles to have, Scott Yance shows us how it's done
Scott Yance shares some of the hottest hair styles.