High School Blitz 2024: Week 9 games wrap up regular season

It has been a season of highs and lows on football fields across southeast Wisconsin, and for some seniors, Friday night was their last time under the lights. Week 9 was the final week of the regular season.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was New Berlin West at New Berlin Eisenhower. Featured games for Week 9 included: Hartford at Whitefish Bay, Lodi at Horicon/Hustisford, Watertown Lutheran Prep at Brown Deer, Milwaukee Reagan at Milwaukee Obama SCTE, Milwaukee Riverside at Milwaukee Bay View, South Milwaukee at Milwaukee Lutheran and Oconomowoc at Pewaukee.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.

Related article

.