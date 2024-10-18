Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2024: Week 9 games wrap up regular season

Published  October 18, 2024 11:05pm CDT
High School Blitz: Week 9 (Oct. 18, 2024)

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was New Berlin West at New Berlin Eisenhower. It is Week 9 of the Wisconsin high school football season.

MILWAUKEE - It has been a season of highs and lows on football fields across southeast Wisconsin, and for some seniors, Friday night was their last time under the lights. Week 9 was the final week of the regular season.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was New Berlin West at New Berlin Eisenhower. Featured games for Week 9 included: Hartford at Whitefish Bay, Lodi at Horicon/Hustisford, Watertown Lutheran Prep at Brown Deer, Milwaukee Reagan at Milwaukee Obama SCTE, Milwaukee Riverside at Milwaukee Bay View, South Milwaukee at Milwaukee Lutheran and Oconomowoc at Pewaukee.

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.

