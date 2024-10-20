Wisconsin' Most Wanted: Floyd Cooper sought, man with violent history

The Brief U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for Floyd Cooper. Cooper is a known gang member with a violent history. Marshals say Cooper robbed a shot at a group of people over the summer.



Investigators are looking for a Racine man they say robbed and shot at a group of people over the summer. U.S. Marshals say Floyd Cooper is a known gang member with a violent history.

"He is considered armed and dangerous," Racine Police Detective and U.S. Marshals Taskforce Officer Michael Seeger said.

In June, Racine police say Cooper was at a basketball event meant to stop the violence but did the opposite.

"After leaving the "Drop the Guns" event he went and found a group of rival gang members that were celebrating a birthday," Det. Seeger said.

Floyd Cooper

The group was flashing money and taking photos in the parking lot of a vision clinic in downtown Racine. Investigators say Cooper and another man who are part of the "Dirty P" gang pulled out guns demanding their cash and even the glasses on their faces before taking off and injuring one person.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Mr. Cooper and his co-defendant decided to open up fire and began shooting," Seeger explained.

Police were able to identify Cooper through a Snapchat video. He was charged, but never arrested.

"He has violent tendencies due to his past history," the detective said.

The armed robbery and shooting happened while Cooper was out on bond after he was arrested for suspected drug dealing. Investigators found money, guns and drugs and multiple people were arrested.

Floyd Cooper

"We don’t want anyone else to get hurt," Det. Seeger said. "Knowing that he has access to firearms, we’re hoping that we can come to a peaceful resolution."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Cooper has ties to Racine, Kenosha and Memphis, Tennessee. He is 6’1" tall and weighs 215 pounds. He uses the nicknames "Toozie" and "Toolie."

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.