Milwaukee Bucks Health and Wellness; free weight management program

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Thursday, July 25 a new and free weight management program available to anyone.

A news release says the 12-month program combines the three pillars of health – personalized medical care, exercise and nutrition – and has been designed with expert advisors and the Bucks’ performance and sports nutrition departments.

"The exercise program was designed by the world class Milwaukee Bucks Performance Team, and these programs are specifically designed to optimize body composition in a way that's approachable and sustainable for everyone in the community," said Dr. Elizabeth Sharp.

Participants in Bucks Health and Wellness receive a comprehensive initial assessment that includes strength testing and biometric analysis, weight loss medication, blood work and laboratory analysis, along with continued virtual and in-person follow-ups at the program clinic in Schlitz Park (101 W. Pleasant Street, Suite 204, Milwaukee).

"So very individualized, very customized and really unique," said Dr. Troy Flanagan, Vice President of Performance at the Milwaukee Bucks. "So, patients are doing around 20 to 30 minutes of resistance training program every, every day and incorporating that into their life."

A healthcare team is dedicated to providing high-quality service and participants have access to a mobile app that offers a personalized meal plan and exercise program, as well as yoga and meditation videos.

"Obesity rates in some of the ZIP codes within Milwaukee County, they are higher than the national average," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "And we know that many health disparities are exacerbated by not only race, but socio-economic factors, geography, access to health care and other inequities that exist in our society. But I believe that with this new initiative, the Milwaukee Bucks Health and Wellness program, this is going to move us into new heights. This is a step towards helping us address some of the health disparities, as well as bring many of the much-needed services to those who absolutely need it."

Again, Bucks Health and Wellness requires a 12-month commitment and dedication to program interventions. Attendance at the initial weigh-in and all follow-up sessions with providers are required. Eligible patients must be between the ages of 18-64, have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above, be non-diabetic and meet specific income thresholds.

"We've got to let this grow," said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin.

Right now, there are 100 people registered to be a part of this program. The goal is to have 1,000 patients at the end of the year.

Learn more about the Milwaukee Bucks Health and Wellness program – and how you can take part.