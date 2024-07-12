Legionnaire's disease; positive case identified in West Allis

article

The Southwest Suburban Health Department (SWSHD) has identified a positive case of Legionnaire's disease. Officials said Legionella bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at a senior living facility at 74th and Greenfield Avenue.

A news release says Legionella bacteria grow in warm water (e.g., cooling towers, hot tubs, plumbing systems, hot water heaters, decorative fountains, etc.) and can make people sick when they breathe in mist from a water source contaminated with the bacteria.

This illness is known as Legionnaires’ disease. It cannot normally be spread from person to person and can be treated with antibiotics. Those who have a compromised immune system, who smoke, or who are 50 years or older are more likely to be affected by Legionnaires’ disease.

No additional cases have been identified at the facility.

The SWSHD is working closely with this facility to identify the source of the legionella bacteria. Officials have ordered the senior living facility to take certain actions to include, but not limited to, using bottled water for drinking, discontinuing the use of showers, faucets and ice machines until proper filters are installed, repairing the cooling tower and other water distribution sources, and maintaining contact with the SWSHD until corrective actions are completed.

Officials said while there is no widespread risk to the community, West Allis residents, particularly those living within a one-mile radius of 74th and Greenfield are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms such as muscle aches, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite, coughing and fever. Individuals experiencing such symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

For more information about Legionella bacteria and Legionnaires’ disease, you are invited to visit westalliswi.gov/healthalert.