Donate blood to Red Cross, get $20 Amazon gift card
The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to reinforce the blood supply as much as possible before the summer winds down.
Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed to help keep hospital shelves stocked through August.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
In thanks, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/Help for details.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15
Dodge
Beaver Dam
8/5/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
8/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Horicon
8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St
Juneau
8/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF
Randolph
8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
Waterloo
8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hubbleton Brewery, W10445 Hubbleton Rd
Waupun
8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
7/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St
7/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
8/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
North Fond du Lac
8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Ripon
8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
8/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Saint Cloud
8/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Jefferson
8/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Coletta of Wisconsin, 4637 Co Rd Y
Johnson Creek
8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aztalan Engineering Inc, 100 Industrial Dr
Waterloo
8/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
7/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Associated Bank, 600 E Main St,
8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
8/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
Kenosha
Kenosha
7/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st
8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
7/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brown Deer Public Library - New Building, 4301 W Brown Deer Rd
8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.
Cudahy
7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Franklin
7/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lodge at The Rock, 7011 S Ballpark Dr
Greendale
8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
8/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Greenfield
7/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St
8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Festival Foods Greenfield, 4777 S 27th St
Hales Corners
8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clifford's Supper Club, 10418 W Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee
7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue
7/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street
8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St
8/16/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd
8/21/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
8/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Parish, 3970 N 92nd St
8/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
Oak Creek
8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 434 Oak Creek, 9327 S Shepard Ave
8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
West Allis
8/15/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Allis Public Library, 7421 W National Ave
Whitefish Bay
7/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
7/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk
Grafton
7/31/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle
8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr
8/8/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St
Mequon
7/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
8/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.
Port Washington
8/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
Racine
Burlington
7/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Mt Pleasant
8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1 of Us Brewing Company, 8100 Washington Ave
Racine
7/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St
Waterford
8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
8/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Plymouth
8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
Sheboygan
7/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/31/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.
8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunny Ridge Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, 3014 Erie Ave
8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Walworth
Delavan
8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
8/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
8/22/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
Lake Geneva
8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Walworth
8/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Washington
Germantown
7/25/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Jackson
7/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
7/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
West Bend
8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
Waukesha
Brookfield
7/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
8/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
Butler
7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave
Delafield
7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delafield Presbyterian Church, 1851 Genesee Street
Elm Grove
8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elm Grove Village Hall, 13600 Juneau Blvd
Hartland
7/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
7/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Price Engineering, 1175 Cottonwood Ave
8/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Anskar's Episcopal Church, N48W31340 WI-83
8/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
Lannon
8/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St
Lisbon
7/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Attitude Dance Company, N62 W22113 Lieds Lane
Menomonee Falls
7/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
7/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
8/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct
New Berlin
7/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue
8/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
8/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
7/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
7/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.
8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A
8/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Evin at Oconomowoc, 1101 Silver Lake St
8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Okauchee Lake
7/31/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gondola Bistro Wine Bar & Cafe, N50W34959 Wisconsin Ave
8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Magnus Anderson American Legion Post 399, N50W34760 E Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
7/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/24/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/30/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/31/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/7/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/12/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/13/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/14/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
8/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/19/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/21/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
8/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
7/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive
8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue