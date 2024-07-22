Donate blood to Red Cross, get $20 Amazon gift card

article

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to reinforce the blood supply as much as possible before the summer winds down.

Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed to help keep hospital shelves stocked through August.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

In thanks, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/Help for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/5/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Juneau

8/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF

Randolph

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waterloo

8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hubbleton Brewery, W10445 Hubbleton Rd

Waupun

8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

7/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St

7/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

8/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

North Fond du Lac

8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

8/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Saint Cloud

8/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Jefferson

8/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Coletta of Wisconsin, 4637 Co Rd Y

Johnson Creek

8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aztalan Engineering Inc, 100 Industrial Dr

Waterloo

8/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

7/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Associated Bank, 600 E Main St,

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

8/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

Kenosha

Kenosha

7/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

7/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brown Deer Public Library - New Building, 4301 W Brown Deer Rd

8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.

Cudahy

7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

7/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lodge at The Rock, 7011 S Ballpark Dr

Greendale

8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

8/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Greenfield

7/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St

8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Festival Foods Greenfield, 4777 S 27th St

Hales Corners

8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clifford's Supper Club, 10418 W Forest Home Ave

Milwaukee

7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

7/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

7/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street

8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St

8/16/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd

8/21/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

8/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Parish, 3970 N 92nd St

8/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

Oak Creek

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 434 Oak Creek, 9327 S Shepard Ave

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

West Allis

8/15/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Allis Public Library, 7421 W National Ave

Whitefish Bay

7/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

7/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk

Grafton

7/31/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle

8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr

8/8/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St

Mequon

7/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

8/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.

Port Washington

8/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

Racine

Burlington

7/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Mt Pleasant

8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1 of Us Brewing Company, 8100 Washington Ave

Racine

7/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St

Waterford

8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

7/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/31/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunny Ridge Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, 3014 Erie Ave

8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Walworth

Delavan

8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

8/22/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Walworth

8/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Washington

Germantown

7/25/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Jackson

7/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

7/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

West Bend

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

8/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

Butler

7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Delafield

7/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delafield Presbyterian Church, 1851 Genesee Street

Elm Grove

8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elm Grove Village Hall, 13600 Juneau Blvd

Hartland

7/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

7/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Price Engineering, 1175 Cottonwood Ave

8/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Anskar's Episcopal Church, N48W31340 WI-83

8/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Lannon

8/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St

Lisbon

7/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Attitude Dance Company, N62 W22113 Lieds Lane

Menomonee Falls

7/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

7/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

8/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct

New Berlin

7/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue

8/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

8/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

7/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

7/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.

8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A

8/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Evin at Oconomowoc, 1101 Silver Lake St

8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Okauchee Lake

7/31/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gondola Bistro Wine Bar & Cafe, N50W34959 Wisconsin Ave

8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Magnus Anderson American Legion Post 399, N50W34760 E Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

7/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/24/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/30/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/31/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/7/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/12/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/13/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/14/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

8/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/19/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/21/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

8/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

7/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue