Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha now has an automated external defibrillator, or AED, thanks to the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund.

Lermer was a Waukesha North High School student and athlete who died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2019.

Wednesday's donation kicked off the "Kai 11 Save A Heart Mission" EKG screenings, which will take place on Aug. 13. People ages 10-25 can be screened before fall sports enter full swing.

"Every year at this screening, we find at least two students that have anywhere from a minor heart condition to a severe heart condition," said Michael Lermer, Kai's father. "That brings sadness to my heart because we are helping to save lives."

Last year, more than 500 people showed up to the EKG screening.