Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officers, EMS workers
Memphis police say two more officers involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols have been disciplined.
Tyre Nichols video: When should Milwaukee police footage be released?
With the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee police, a Milwaukee activist group says it takes Milwaukee police too long to release footage.
Fifth police officer charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond
Demetrius Haley, 30, and four other former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Milwaukee rally for Tyre Nichols; groups march from Red Arrow Park
Groups rallied in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday to remember and honor Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a videotaped beating by Memphis police.
Tyre Nichols death revives calls for change in police culture
Tyre Nichols' case exposes an uncomfortable truth: More than two years since the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks touched off protests, policing reforms have not significantly reduced such killings.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Tyre Nichols videos leave many questions unanswered about Memphis father's death
Tyre Nichols was arrested by the so-called Scorpion unit, which has three teams of about 30 street officers who target violent offenders in high-crime areas.
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
All five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.
Family, friends of Tyre Nichols react to his death: 'Everyone loved him'
Family and friends remember Nichols as a generous, lovable man who worked hard to be a good father to his 4-year-old son.