Milwaukee vigil for Tyre Nichols ahead of funeral

A Milwaukee candlelight vigil was planned in Milwaukee Tuesday, Jan. 31 for Tyre Nichols ahead of Nichols' Wednesday funeral.

The groups Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Justice for Brieon Green Coalition organized the vigil planned for 7 p.m. at the African American Women's Center at 3020 W. Vliet Street.

"Vigils help us remember victims of police crimes as humans who were loved and cherished," organizers said in announcing the vigil. "It is important to hold space to grieve for our loved ones. This is so that we can build the strength it takes to struggle for their justice. We stand in solidarity with Nichols’ family. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and community as he is laid to rest."

The vigil follows a march and rally on Sunday for Nichols in Milwaukee.

Tyre Nichols' death

Five Black officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in Nichols’ Jan. 7 beating and subsequent death. Video of the beating, which was released publicly Friday, shows that many more people failed to help Nichols, who was also Black, beyond the five officers charged in his death.

Two more Memphis police officers were disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with Nichols’ death. Officer Preston Hemphill, who is white, and another officer whose name wasn’t released, were suspended, police said.

Six of the officers involved were part of the so-called SCORPION unit, which targeted violent criminals in high-crime areas. Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said after the video's release that the unit was disbanded.

Memphis Police Department officers used a stun gun, a baton and their fists as they pummeled Nichols during the nighttime arrest. Video shows Nichols running away from officers toward his house after he was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving. The video footage shows the 29-year-old father calling for his mother and struggling with his injuries as he sat helpless on the pavement.

The five officers chatted and milled about for several minutes as Nichols remained on the ground, but other authorities were on the scene. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies were also suspended without pay while their conduct is investigated.

Nichols' funeral

Nichols' funeral is set for Wednesday at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy and family attorney Benjamin Crump will speak immediately after the funeral. Those expected to be in attendance include Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

The deaths of Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Floyd in Minneapolis, at the hands of police sparked protests across the nation about racial injustice.

