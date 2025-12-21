Expand / Collapse search

Last-minute holiday spending without regret, tips from a financial advisor

By
Published  December 21, 2025 9:04am CST
Personal Finance
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Last-minute holiday spending without regret

Last-minute holiday spending without regret

Christmas is almost here and for many families the last-minute shopping, travel, and holidays in general can take a toll on your budget. Joining FOX6 WakeUp with some tips to help avoid overspending is certified financial planner Erica Wright from Bell & Wright Financial Group.

MILWAUKEE - Christmas is almost here and for many families the last-minute shopping, travel, and the holidays in general can take a toll on your budget.

Joining FOX6 WakeUp with some tips to help avoid overspending is certified financial planner Erica Wright from Bell & Wright Financial Group.

Personal FinanceHolidaysFOX 6 WakeUp NewsInterviews