Holiday spending climbs as Milwaukee shoppers balance costs, giving

Shoppers in downtown Milwaukee are feeling the squeeze — and still opening their wallets — as experts say this holiday season is shaping up to be one of the most expensive on record.

Local perspective:

"I started about three weeks ago. I would say it's been on the more expensive side, especially when you have to grab gifts for more and more people every year," said Andie, a Milwaukee shopper.

"I finished up my Christmas shopping today," said Zack, another shopper.

Both said they’ve become more strategic with how — and where — they spend, balancing convenience with a push to support local businesses.

"I definitely wanna support the local businesses around here so a healthy mix of online when it's a little more convenient and local," said Andie.

A report from Mastercard shows consumer spending rose 3.9% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 21 compared with the same period last year, reflecting stronger demand even as prices remain elevated.

"Yeah, I would say about $100 more, maybe $200," said Zack.

What we know:

That uptick is being felt on the ground. Kerry Schannon said his downtown Milwaukee business has seen a steady flow of customers throughout the season.

"We had a very, very brisk business up until the unexpected cold blast in December, but otherwise it'll be very good," said Schannon, a downtown Milwaukee business owner.

Schannon said repeat customers helped anchor sales, while creative window displays and promotions brought in new shoppers despite broader economic uncertainty.

"People are not horribly happy about tariffs, but they are still coming. They're still supporting local business and we are specifically here because we want to mark ourselves to an urban demographic, and they're there, they're coming in," said Schannon.

What they're saying:

For shoppers, many say cost isn’t the only consideration.

"You have to your loved ones are still important no matter the price," said Zack.

Andie said she’s found ways to manage expenses while still keeping traditions alive.

"I do you like a secret Santa situation, so we don't end up buying another 10–15 gifts on top of that, so trying to keep costs reasonable," said Andie.

Looking ahead, the National Retail Federation projects holiday spending will top $1 trillion for the first time, underscoring how consumers continue to spend even as budgets are stretched.