Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin men's basketball canceled Thursday; COVID tests positive

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin Badgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin men's basketball game against George Mason scheduled for Thursday evening, Dec. 23 at the Kohl Center has been canceled. 

The Wisconsin website says the "decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program."

All ticket holders for Thursday's game will be notified via email with next steps.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The next scheduled game for the Badgers is Dec. 29 vs. Illinois State at the Kohl Center.

Packers' Aaron Jones talks division title, Rodgers chasing history
article

Packers' Aaron Jones talks division title, Rodgers chasing history

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones discussed the NFC North title, playoffs, Christmas and more with FOX6's Lily Zhao.

Bucks snap 2-game skid with 126-106 victory over Rockets
article

Bucks snap 2-game skid with 126-106 victory over Rockets

After learning while in quarantine that his grandmother died, Wesley Matthews returned from health and safety protocols and delivered a performance to honor her.

Waukesha parade attack Jonathan Lucroy fundraiser

Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy supported Waukesha parade attack victims at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee.


 