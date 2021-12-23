Wisconsin men's basketball canceled Thursday; COVID tests positive

article

The Wisconsin men's basketball game against George Mason scheduled for Thursday evening, Dec. 23 at the Kohl Center has been canceled.

The Wisconsin website says the "decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program."



All ticket holders for Thursday's game will be notified via email with next steps.

The next scheduled game for the Badgers is Dec. 29 vs. Illinois State at the Kohl Center.

