Steelers draft Badgers' Loudermilk in 5th round

article

Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the ffith round of the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday, May 1.

Loudermilk played four seasons for the Badgers. As a senior, he competed in six games racking up 13 tackles and two sacks.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Loudermilk was the first Badgers player drafted in 2021.

Advertisement

In the 2020 NFL draft, four Badgers alumni were selected: running back Jonathan Taylor (Colts, 2nd round), linebacker Zach Baun (Saints, 2nd round), offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (Cowboys, 4th round) and wide receiver Quintez Cephus (Lions, 5th round).

Linebacker Chris Orr was not picked but signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app