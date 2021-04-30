Broncos draft Whitewater's Meinerz; highest pick in school history

UW-Whitewater's Quinn Meinerz was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round, 98th overall, of the 2021 NFL draft on Friday, April 30.

Meinerz is the highest-drafted player to ever come out of UW-Whitewater. He is the first player drafted out of school since 2007.

The offensive lineman garnered attention at the Reese's Senior Bowl for his attire and unique workouts.

The Hartford High School grad has trained in Canada the last few summers. He was unable to this past summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

