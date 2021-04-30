Expand / Collapse search

Broncos draft Whitewater's Meinerz; highest pick in school history

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
NFL
FOX6 News Milwaukee

UW-Whitewater lineman goes viral, eyes NFL draft

UW-Whitewater's Quinn Meinerz wanted to stand out at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama this past weekend.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - UW-Whitewater's Quinn Meinerz was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round, 98th overall, of the 2021 NFL draft on Friday, April 30.

Meinerz is the highest-drafted player to ever come out of UW-Whitewater. He is the first player drafted out of school since 2007.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The offensive lineman garnered attention at the Reese's Senior Bowl for his attire and unique workouts.

The Hartford High School grad has trained in Canada the last few summers. He was unable to this past summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers draft Georgia cornerback Stokes in 1st round
slideshow

Packers draft Georgia cornerback Stokes in 1st round

The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday, April 29.

Andrew Brandt reflects on drafting Aaron Rodgers 16 years ago
slideshow

Andrew Brandt reflects on drafting Aaron Rodgers 16 years ago

By week's end, a whole new group of players will join the Green Bay Packers organization. A former member of Green Bay's front office offered some insight on one of the team's biggest picks and what the team's needs are in the 2021 NFL Draft.