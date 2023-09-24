Waukesha Packers party Children's Wisconsin fundraiser

A Waukesha Packers fan raised money for Children's Wisconsin while celebrating Green Bay's win during their home opener Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. the New Orleans Saints.

It wasn't your typical Packers watch party.

"It’s $75 a person," said Rick Hanfler.

The entry fee wasn't to place bets.

"I’m looking for a fat check for Children's," said Hanfler.

Hanfler has hosted people at his Waukesha home for years, but for the last five, he has changed the game. Once a year, he has a Packers watch party to raise money for Children's Wisconsin.

"Little babies and children, they need to have a life," said Hanfler.

There was a raffle, food, drinks and the game, with the hope someone else will have the same idea.

"We could bring some awareness to other people and see if maybe they could do the same thing, and we could easily raise a lot of money for a good cause," said Scott Helland.

It all started with the love of the Packers and getting together. Hanfler supplied food and drinks. Trisha Vukodinovich had the idea to charge people and donate the proceeds to charity.

"It’s so simple, and of course, started out so small, and Rick took off with it," said Vukodinovich.

Her daughter, Lydia, was born with her diaphragm by her lungs. She was at Children's Wisconsin on and off until she was 19.

"Every major organ except, probably, my heart has been operated on," said Lydia Vukodinovich.

Hanfler said at Sunday's party, he saw the biggest turnout yet. He hopes to continue to make a difference off the gridiron.

For the last couple of years, the party has raised more than $40,000.