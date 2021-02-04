Speech pathologist takes co-worker who nominated her to Super Bowl

Two Kenosha County speech pathologists received invitations to Super Bowl 55 in Tampa! This, after a heartfelt and personal letter sent to the NFL commissioner.

At Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital Thursday, Feb. 4, Speech Pathologist Hannah Alfredson-Cox reflected on the past year.

Hannah Alfredson-Cox

"This is something that I did not think I would see so early on in my career, ever," said Alfredson-Cox.

She helps coronavirus patients who have been on ventilators.

"Largely, the work I’ve been doing with COVID-19 patients has primarily been swallow function," said Alfredson-Cox.

Her dedication has been so admired, her co-worker, Elisabeth Schalk, sent emails and a letter to the NFL commissioner ahead of the Super Bowl.

Elisabeth Schalk

"If the NFL should decide to invite health care workers as their guests to the Super Bowl based on nominations, I’m officially nominating my co-worker Hannah Alfredson-Cox," said Schalk, reading the letter.

Schalk looked back on 2020 and wrote how Alfredson-Cox worked tirelessly, calling her a superhero to patients.

"And it’s all the truth," said Schalk.

"It’s really an honor," said Alfredson-Cox.

Schalk received a response and two invitations to the Super Bowl.

"I think she was cautious, and I’m like, 'No, we’re going,'" said Alfredson-Cox.

Hannah Alfredson-Cox, Elisabeth Schalk

"I'm super excited," said Schalk. "I feel very excited. I think it finally hit yesterday when we got the tickets emailed to us. They’re electronic."

They are loyal to the green and gold and plan to wear Green Bay Packers jerseys in the stands Sunday.

"We hope in our little way, we’re able to spark some joy and happiness into this dark time and provide some light and joy," said Schalk.