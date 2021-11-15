Expand / Collapse search

Rodgers 'misty-eyed' returning to Packers, avoids talking what-ifs around vax status

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Aaron Rodgers
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aaron Rodgers savored the moment he returned to Lambeau Field after missing last week’s Green Bay Packers game with COVID-19 and admitted he was a bit "misty-eyed" as he was greeted with cheers.

Rodgers was 23-for-37 with 292 passing yards and an interception. The Packers got two rushing touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and Green Bay defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 17-0.

"I just don't take these things for granted, walking off the field as a winner. Just walking out with Preston [Smith], who I have so much love and appreciation for, and then hearing that type of response from the crowd, it was a little extra special today," Rodgers said, via the Packers’ website.

Rodgers created a firestorm with his explanation for being unvaccinated and his reasoning for seeking homeopathic treatments to be "immunized" instead of vaccinated against the coronavirus. He said on his last "Pat McAfee Show" appearance he took responsibility for misleading people.

"Everybody has an opinion and I understand that it's a very polarizing issue for some individuals but I'm just focusing on the support that I got and it was deep and wide, and greatly appreciated," Rodgers said Sunday night, via ESPN. "There's always going to be criticism in this world. I don't define myself by the criticism but I understand it's a part of this because this issue is definitely polarizing. But again, I'm just so deeply grateful for all the people that reached out."

When he was given a hypothetical suggestion about the possibility of missing the Super Bowl because of his vaccination status, Rodgers wasn’t biting on a "what-if" question.

"I don't really like playing the what-if games. So what I do know is I have more than two months right now where my protocol's not testing every single day. So that's kind of the only thing I'm thinking about. I don't like playing the hypothetical game. Obviously, you'd love to be playing the second weekend in February and hopefully we're in that position," he concluded.

It’s possible the Packers could get to the Super Bowl this season. Green Bay is now 8-2 with the win over Seattle and was only one win away from an appearance last season.

The Packers still have four divisional games to go and a big matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the month.

