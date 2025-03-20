Racine Park boys basketball team headed to state; 1st time since 1960

The Brief The Racine Park boys basketball team is headed to the state tournament. The last time the school's team made it to state, it was 1960. Racine Park takes on Cedarburg on Friday, March 21.



March madness is here, but fans are not watching just the college games. High school tournament basketball is underway – and the Racine Park varsity boys team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in 65 years.

Historic moment for Racine team

What we know:

Jaxson Moss, a Park senior, and his teammates were headed to Madison on Thursday, March 20 to play in the Wisconsin High School boys basketball tournament.

The journey marks the first time Racine Park has qualified since 1960.

What they're saying:

"We really put a lot of effort and heart, time and work into this moment," Moss said. "Our community was depending on us this year. Everybody was saying that we were going to get here this year."

Jaxson Moss

"The kids worked hard the whole off-season, the whole summer, and the things they work for are just coming to light right now," said Casey Robbins, head coach of the Racine Park boys basketball team.

Casey Robbins

All of that hard work not only punched the team a ticket to state, it got them ranked as the top seed in the Division 2 field.

"This is not even a team, I really see all these players as family," Moss said.

What's next:

The team hopes to come back from Madison with success under their belts.

Racine Park takes on Cedarburg at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday afternoon, March 21.

