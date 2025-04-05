PBA All-Star Weekend in Waukesha, pro bowlers compete in tournament

article

The Professional Bowlers Association All-Star Weekend landed in Waukesha on Friday and Saturday, April 5.

Local perspective:

Foxx View Lanes hosted the All-Star Weekend tournament, which was free to attend. All-Star Weekend events began on Friday, and Sussex Bowl hosted a Pro-Am that night.

"It's great here to be back in the Milwaukee area. The people are great here at Foxx View Lanes," said PBA bowler Tommy Jones. "Bowling is big up here, so it's great to be back in the area."

What's next:

The PBA All-Star Weekend Strike Derby, taped Saturday, airs at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 6 on FS1. Additional PBA events air on FS1 and FOX stations.

The backstory:

Established in 1958, the PBA is the world's "preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition. The association includes roughly 3,000 members from more than 20 countries.