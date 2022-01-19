Packers playoffs tickets for 49ers game still available

The countdown is on for the Green Bay Packers' divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, and tickets for Saturday's matchup at Lambeau field are still available.

Ticket King's James Bryce Jr. said it has been a busy week at the ticket broker's Milwaukee location. The game's date is making it a bit easier to sell tickets.

"Very steady and yeah, it’s exciting," said Bryce. "People can, you know – most people are off on that Sunday."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bryce said tickets in the lower bowl, 50-something rows up in the endzone are selling for around $235.

Meanwhile, ticket seller StubHub said, as of early Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 1,500 tickets available on its website for the game. The average ticket price coming in around $331, some were as low as $190.

Game day temperatures can sometimes impact ticket prices, Bryce said.

"The big thing for us was that it’s not, you know, a regular temperature – zero (degrees), 20 below (zero) or worse with a wind chill," said Bryce. "Then that’s going to have more of an effect, but it’s going to be cold, and I’ll say it has a little bit of an effect."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

If the Packers beat the 49ers, Bryce said fans can expect to pay $450 to $500 to get into Lambeau Field for the NFC championship game. As for a potential Super Bowl ticket, Ticket King said fans are looking at around $6,000.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. It's a matchup you'll see ONLY ON FOX6!

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app