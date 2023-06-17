Packers training camp schedule, Family Night details announced

article

The Green Bay Packers' 2023 training camp practice dates were announced Friday, June 16.

As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field, and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field. The times for practices that are open to the public will be announced at a later date.

Training camp kicks off with a practice Wednesday, July 26. It will be the first of three open practices in four days as part of the opening week.

The Packers will open the second week with three open practices – July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 – before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Geen Bay will have one open practice on Aug. 7 before traveling to Cincinnati, where the team will have a joint practice before facing the Bengals in the first preseason game on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Ray Nitschke Field, Green Bay Packers training camp practice facility

The Packers will head back home and have another open practice on Aug. 14, followed by two joint practices against New England before facing the Patriots at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

Green Bay will finish off the open sessions of training camp with two practices on Aug. 22-23 before facing the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Aug. 26.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

The complete practice schedule can be found on the Packers' website.

Bring your bikes

Returning to Packers Training Camp this year will be the American Family Insurance DreamDrive bike tradition, which will take place in its typical format.

Kids are invited to bring their bikes to each open practice day and offer the players a ride from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field.

The Bellin Bike Rodeo and free bike-helmet giveaway as well as the Bellin Training Camp Village will also return for the 2023 edition of camp.

Further information about fan activities at training camp will be announced in the coming weeks.

Packers Family Night

The annual Packers Family Night is scheduled for Saturday night, Aug. 5 at Lambeau Field.

The format will be a full practice to accomplish the team’s preparation goals for the regular season. The evening will feature a game-like atmosphere, featuring a thunderstick giveaway. A fireworks show will end the night.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will take the field for warmups at 7 p.m. with practice starting at 7:30 p.m.

Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger-relief efforts. Cash payments for parking will no longer be accepted. Only credit cards or mobile payments will be accepted.