Packers stock sale draws fans, builds pride: 'It's bragging rights'

The Green Bay Packers' stock site launched at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 16. By Tuesday evening, sales had reached $17 million and counting – more than 50,000 shares purchased by the public.

The stock sale is the organization's sixth stock offering, and it drew fans from near and far.

"I’m a lifelong Packers fan – I live in North Carolina," said Packers shareholder Bob Shelley.

While some shop for game day gear, the purchase of a $300 share in the Packers provided a more costly way to show support Tuesday.

"It really allows us to allow ownership of the Packers to a whole new generation of fans," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "That's something we are excited about. It’s been 10 years since our last stock sale."

Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy

For those who purchased in the past, some have their own ideas of where the money should go.

"I’m actually a shareholder from years ago, and I played $200 at that time," Shelley said. "Seat heaters would be actually ideal."

It sounds like a good idea, but Murphy said the money raised from the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field – including new video boards and concourse upgrades.

"We take great pride in having the best fan experience in professional sports, and these investments are crucial to that," said Murphy.

Getting started is easy: At packersstock.com, 300,000 shares are being offered – but potential buyers should be aware of a few things, including:

The offering currently is limited to persons in the 50 United States and Washington D.C., as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

Shares can be purchased online with credit cards, debit cards, or electronic bank transfers, or by mail with personal check or cashier's check

No one may buy more than 200 shares

While profits are not part of the deal, pride definitely is.

"It’s really cool in environments to tell people that I’m an NFL team owner," said Shelley. "It’s bragging rights – 100% bragging rights."

If you want to buy a share, don't worry: The offering continues until Feb. 25, 2022.

PACKERS STOCK SALE: How it works, how to buy