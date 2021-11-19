Packers stock sale: Canadian fans now able to purchase

Green Bay Packers fans in Canada now have the opportunity to purchase shares in the franchise, the organization announced Friday, Nov. 19.

Approximately 174,000 shares remain available for purchase.

The team has clarified Canadian regulatory requirements and is now able to proceed with sales in Canada. The offering will continue until Feb. 25, 2022, subject to extension, or until fully subscribed.

"Upon announcing our sale in the United States, we received immediate interest from Packers fans in Canada who were hopeful the offering would be available there," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "We have now clarified the regulatory requirements in Canada and are excited to officially offer ownership to our Canadian fans."

The cost of a share in Canada is US$300, with a handling fee for each transaction.

The remaining shares also continue to be available for purchases by U.S. residents with no change in terms applicable to those purchasers. All proceeds from the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, including new video boards and concourse upgrades.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Canadian and U.S. offering documents and purchasing information are available online at packersstock.com. Interested fans are encouraged to go online to view the offering document and make a purchase, as it is the most efficient method.

The Packers have had five prior stock sales in their history. They took place in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011. The 2011 sale, with shares priced at $250, added more than 250,000 new shareholders and raised $67.4 million toward a new entrance tower and viewing platform in the north end zone and an expansion that added roughly 6,600 seats to the south end zone. That project was completed in 2013. The 1997 sale, with shares priced at $200, added 105,989 new shareholders and raised more than $24 million, which was used for the Lambeau Field redevelopment project completed in 2003.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app