Packers rookie camp starts; LaFleur applauds 'energy'

Much if not all of the attention on Aaron Rodgers right now, but the Green Bay Packers still have plenty of other things to worry about – like developing the young guys.

The first day of rookie minicamp was Friday, May 14 – where the newbies tried to make a good first impression.

Even the greatest legends in Packers history – Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi and others – had a first day.

"It feels so good to be out there with these guys. I'll tell you the one thing that was extremely noticeable was just the energy level and the effort of these guys was outstanding," said head coach Matt LaFleur. "Getting a chance to finally interact with these guys face-to-face because all our meetings up to this point have been virtual. I mean, I'm meeting these guys for the first time face to face."

"It's a dream come true. You know, it's what I dreamed about my whole life, strapping up for an NFL football team and to be doing it for the Packers is even more of a dream," said 2021 third-round draft pick Amari Rodgers. "I'm just plugging right in. You know, I just plan on helping the team get to the Super Bowl. That's really my main goal."

The rookies will be back out on the practice field Saturday because as LaFleur says, it's never too early to start stacking positive days.

