Packers draft Ole Miss' Newman, Florida's Slaton

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Green Bay Packers
MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers drafted Royce Newman, a guard from Ole Miss, in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, May 1.

In the fifth, they selected Florida defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton.

Slaton played 42 games over four seasons with Ole Miss, including double-digit games played in each of his final three seasons.

Slaton records a career-high 37 tackles in his final season with the Gators. In three years, he played in 34 games, amassing 87 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Packers drafted Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with their first-round pick on Thursday, before pivoting to offense and selecting Ohio State center Josh Myers and Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers in rounds two and three on Friday.

