Packers playoff tickets already claimed by season ticket holders

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday, Dec. 16 that all tickets for potential playoff games at Lambeau Field have been claimed by season ticket holders through the "Pay As We Play" program.

There will be no public sale of tickets for those games. By signing up for Pay As We Play, Packers' season ticket holders committed to purchase tickets for each home playoff game.

A limited number of tickets may become available as the potential playoff games approach, depending on whether allotted tickets for the visiting team or other sources are returned.

Those tickets will be made available on Ticketmaster. Additionally, fans are reminded that tickets may be available on the secondary market via NFL Ticket Exchange, the official ticket marketplace of the NFL.

Lambeau Field

Pay As We Play has been encouraged in recent years as a method to pay for playoff tickets for both Green and Gold package holders. By registering online for the early entry Pay As We Play option, both Green and Gold package ticket holders were able to lock in special pricing for a possible Wild Card home game. These special ticket prices are lower than their respective regular-season prices.

Single-game suites and group tickets for each potential playoff game are still available. To inquire about suites and group tickets, fans can call or email the Packers Premium Seating department at PremiumSeating@packers.com or call 920-569-7260.

