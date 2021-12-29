Packers' CB Jaire Alexander to be activated Wednesday

article
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Image
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was to be activated by the team on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said during a news conference. This comes as Green Bay prepares to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Alexander hurt a shoulder in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in October.
Alexander made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team honors in All-Pro balloting last season.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
This is a developing story.
Running the ball against the vaunted Wisconsin defense has been nearly impossible all season — even for opponents who weren’t missing their top two tailbacks, like Arizona State is in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Bobby Portis scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Tuesday night.
One-on-one with Ahman Green - Full Interview
FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with former Packer Ahman Green to get his thoughts on how far this year's team can go.