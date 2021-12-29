Packers' CB Jaire Alexander to be activated Wednesday

article

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was to be activated by the team on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said during a news conference. This comes as Green Bay prepares to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Alexander hurt a shoulder in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in October.

Alexander made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team honors in All-Pro balloting last season.

This is a developing story.