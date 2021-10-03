Packers face Steelers at Lambeau Field

article

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger haven’t faced off as starting quarterbacks since the Packers defeated the Steelers in the Super Bowl a decade ago.

That finally changes Sunday when the Packers (2-1) host the Steelers (1-2) in just the third overall matchup between the two potential Hall of Famers.

The Steelers are the only NFL team Rodgers hasn’t faced at Lambeau Field as a starting quarterback.

As play got underway Sunday afternoon, the Steelers scored on their opening drive, bringing the score to 7-0.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers did not score as the first quarter came to an end.

Green Bay scored early in the second quarter when QB Aaron Rodgers ran the ball into the end zone himself from four yards out. Mason Crosby's extra point tied the game.

A pass from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb led to the Packers' second touchdown in 2:47, bringing the score to 14-7 with Crosby's extra point.

Ben Roethlisberger missed a wide-open TD to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers opted for a field goal, cutting the Packers' lead to 14-10 with under 6 minutes left in the first half.

Green Bay got lucky at the end of the first half when Mason Crosby's field goal was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Pittsburgh. An offsides penalty by the Steelers negated that TD with under 10 seconds left in the first half.

On his second try, Crosby was good from 26 yards to extend the Packers' lead to 17-10, bringing us to halftime.

A Mason Crosby field goal from 29 yards put the Packers up 20-10 with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

Randall Cobb scored his second touchdown of the game with a pass from Aaron Rodgers, extending the Packers' lead to 27-10 with under five minutes left in the third quarter.