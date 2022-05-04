Packers, Giants in London on Sunday, Oct. 9

article

The NFL announced Wednesday, May 4 that the Green Bay Packers are set to face the New York Giants at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 9, the Packers’ first international regular-season game. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Central Time, 2:30 p.m. local time in London.

As the game is a neutral-site international contest, the Packers will have an extremely limited number of tickets available for Packers Season Ticket Holders to purchase through a drawing. The prices and seat locations of the tickets have not yet been determined. The full 2022 Packers schedule will be announced in conjunction with the NFL schedule release on May 12.

This week, the Packers ticket office will send a survey to Packers Season Ticket Holders who are opted in to receive promotional emails, inviting them to enter into the drawing for the opportunity to purchase tickets. Season Ticket Holders who did not receive the survey via email are reminded that they must be opted in to receive promotional emails in order to receive such communications.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Season Ticket Holders who are opted out will only receive emails related to their Packers Season Ticket account. They will not receive emails regarding exclusive Season Ticket Holder pre-sale opportunities for Packers events outside of Lambeau Field, such as the game in London, or other Lambeau Field in-stadium events, such as the recently announced soccer game. Such emails only go to Season Ticket Holders who are opted in.

Season Ticket Holders can log in to their "My Packers Account" to opt in to receive promotional emails and to answer the international game ticket drawing survey online. Similar to the drawing held in advance of a potential Super Bowl berth, the Season Ticket Holders who respond ‘yes’ to the survey will have their names placed into a drawing; those selected in the drawing will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Further details about the game in London, including fan engagement activities, will be announced at a later date. Fans wishing to receive the latest news about this year’s NFL international games, including ticketing updates, should register at: www.nfl.com/internationalgames. Tickets for the games in Munich and London will be available to the general public in June and tickets for the game in Mexico City will be available in August. Exact dates for sales windows will be announced by the NFL later this month.

Because the game will not be played at Lambeau Field, it will be considered a neutral-site international game. The normal allotment of regular-season games will be designated for Green (six) and Gold (two) package ticket holders. Additionally, the international game designation will leave Green Bay with one preseason game, which will be designated to the Green package for the 2022 season. Overall, nine games (eight regular season and one preseason) will be played at Lambeau Field in 2022. Ticket invoices for Packers Season Ticket Holders, which will be sent in the next couple weeks, will reflect this international game scenario.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

More information about how the enhanced NFL schedule and the international games impact Season Ticket Holders is available at packers.com/tickets.