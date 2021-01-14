Packers fan recalls '67 playoff game vs. Rams at County Stadium

article

Fans who are anxious about this Saturday's Green Bay Packers playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams should only look to the past for a confidence boost.

In 1967, the Rams were the odds-on favorite against the Packers at Milwaukee County Stadium -- the only NFL playoff fame ever held there.

"The wind-chill factor was minus three – it’s a swirling wind. A cold, miserable day. We didn’t care," said Tom Andrews.

Andrews' memories are so vivid, you can almost picture the excitement he had at that 1967 conference championship. The stadium has since been replaced, but the memories won't ever leave.

The 1967 NFL Western Conference Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, played at Milwaukee County Stadium. (FOX6 News archive)

Footage from the FOX6 News archive -- shot on film -- shows that pivotal playoff game between the Packers and Rams.

"Maybe it’s one of those things you had to be there to really appreciate how truly great they were," Andrews said.

Tom Andrews

Andrews was there. At 14 years old, he convinced his dad to drop him and a friend off at County Stadium so they could try to find tickets.

"My dad said, 'You’ll never get tickets. This is Vince Lombardi's team. It's a playoff. Forget it,'" said Andrews.

Ticket to the 1967 NFL Western Conference Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, played at Milwaukee County Stadium. (Tom Andrews)

Thirty minutes before kickoff, and at a cost of $10 apiece, Andrews scored standing room tickets.

"I can still see him – he’s got a trench coat, a cigarette and he goes, '(Puff) You need tickets, boys?'" Andrews recalled.

Tom Andrews

Andrews still has his ticket, along with the game program. He proudly wears a Henry Jordan jersey; the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman spent a decade with the Packers and was a member of the 1967 team.

Now, Andrews will be watching this generation's Packers-Rams playoff -- and so will a Packers legend.

Former wide receiver Bob Long, who was a player for the 1967 game, hopes a home-field advantage will help.

"They don’t see 10, 20 or 30 degrees weather in Los Angeles," Long said.

Game program from the 1967 NFL Western Conference Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, played at Milwaukee County Stadium. (Tom Andrews)

The Packers won the 1967 showdown 28-7. Of course, fans are hoping for a repeat come Saturday -- a 3:35 p.m. kickoff on FOX6.

That victory decades ago paved the way to the famed "Ice Bowl" at Lambeau Field, where the Packers' victory over the Dallas Cowboys propelled them to another win in the second-ever Super Bowl.

