Packers welcome Rams, more fans to Lambeau for NFL Divisional game

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will face off on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Lambeau Field. The winner moves on to the NFC Championship. This is a game you'll see only on FOX6 -- kick-off is set for 3:35 p.m.

According to Packers.com, this will be the third postseason meeting between the two franchises, with the Rams winning, 45-17, in St. Louis in the 2001 NFC Divisional Playoff and Green Bay winning, 28-7, in Milwaukee in the 1967 Western Conference Championship.

While the Rams won the last matchup between the two teams back in 2018, Green Bay has won five of the last six contests dating back to 2007.

The Packers are 9-3 all-time in playoff games played on a Saturday, including a 6-1 mark at home.

Overall, the Packers are 10-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs with victories in three of the last four. Green Bay is 7-1 at home in the divisional round of the playoffs.