Packers welcome Rams, more fans to Lambeau for NFL Divisional game

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will face off on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Lambeau Field. The winner moves on to the NFC Championship. This is a game you'll see only on FOX6 -- kick-off is set for 3:35 p.m.

According to Packers.com, this will be the third postseason meeting between the two franchises, with the Rams winning, 45-17, in St. Louis in the 2001 NFC Divisional Playoff and Green Bay winning, 28-7, in Milwaukee in the 1967 Western Conference Championship.

While the Rams won the last matchup between the two teams back in 2018, Green Bay has won five of the last six contests dating back to 2007.

The Packers are 9-3 all-time in playoff games played on a Saturday, including a 6-1 mark at home.

Overall, the Packers are 10-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs with victories in three of the last four. Green Bay is 7-1 at home in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Aaron Jones thrilled to have fans at Lambeau for Packers playoff matchup

The Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional playoff Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Packers vs. Rams playoff game at Lambeau Field sold out
Packers vs. Rams playoff game at Lambeau Field sold out

Season ticket holders had the chance to purchase roughly 6,000 tickets and will join invited frontline workers for Saturday's game.

NFC Divisional round: Packers vs. Rams Saturday at Lambeau Field
NFC Divisional round: Packers vs. Rams Saturday at Lambeau Field

When the No. 7 seed Chicago Bears lost Sunday to the No. 2 New Orleans Saints, 21-9, it finalized the Los Angeles Rams as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers' next opponent.