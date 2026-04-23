The Brief The Packers won't enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a first-round pick. Despite a recent trend, Green Bay historically looks for defense with its first choice. The Packers enter the 2026 NFL Draft with eight selections.



The Packers won't enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a first-round pick, having traded it away in the swap that landed star edge rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys last year, but there's always a chance – slim as it may be – that they'll end up on the clock Thursday.

Packers draft history

The backstory:

While this year's first-round pick was used as a trade chip, the way it was used – to acquire talent on defense – is generally in line with how Green Bay has valued its top choice over the past decade.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Since 2015, the Packers have made 12 selections in the first round of the NFL Draft. Nine of those picks have been invested in defensive players. Twice during that span, the team made two first-round picks in the same draft – and doubled up on defense both times. Green Bay didn't make a first-round pick in 2017, but the first player they drafted that year was cornerback Kevin King.

Related article

The defense-first trend, though, has shifted of late. Green Bay's last two first-round picks have prioritized offense – wide receiver Matthew Golden in 2025, and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan in 2024. And the team notably traded up within the first round to snag quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.

In whichever round their first pick may come, history also tells us the Packers are unlikely to use it to select an offensive player in three consecutive drafts. That hasn't happened in nearly four decades, and perhaps for good reason, because the results were a mixed bag: running back Brent Fullwood in 1987, eventual Hall of Fame receiver Stering Sharpe in 1988 and offensive lineman Tony Mandarich – who became known as an all-time draft bust – in 1989.

When do the Packers pick?

By the numbers:

The Packers enter the 2026 NFL Draft with eight selections, one more than they did a year ago. Having traded the No. 20 overall pick to Dallas in the Parsons trade, Green Bay's first pick is slated to be No. 52 overall.

Entering draft night

Round 2, Pick 20 (52)

Round 3, Pick 20 (84)

Round 4, Pick 20 (120)

Round 5, Pick 13 (153, via trade)

Round 5, Pick 20 (160)

Round 6, Pick 20 (201)

Round 7, Pick 20 (236)

Round 7, Pick 39 (255, compensatory)

Related article

The fifth-round pick is from the Atlanta Falcons via the Philadelphia Eagles, who sent it to Green Bay in the trade for Dontayvion Wicks. The seventh-round compensatory pick, the third-to-last pick of the draft, was awarded for a combination of free agent signings and losses, according to the team.

This will be the first draft with Ed Policy in place as the organization's chief executive, having taken the reins from Mark Murphy last summer.

Brian Gutekunst

By the numbers:

Since 2018, when Brian Gutekunst took over as general manager, the Packers have made 80 total draft picks – 40 offense, 37 defense and three special teams:

Quarterback (three), running back (five), tight end (four), wide receiver (12), offensive line (16), defensive line (10), linebacker (12), cornerback (eight), safety (seven), kicker (one), punter (one), long snapper (one)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Looking to the second round, where Green Bay will likely make its first pick this year, Gutekunst's focus has been on offense, using seven of his 10 selections on that side of the ball. The same goes in round three, with seven of nine picks building the offense.

The last day of the draft has been relatively balanced. Gustekunst has picked 25 defensive players, 23 offensive players and three specialists across rounds four, five, six and seven during his tenure.

By round

First round: Linebacker (three), cornerback (two), defensive line (one), offensive line (one), quarterback (one), safety (one), wide receiver (one)

Second round: Offensive line (three), wide receiver (two), cornerback (one), linebacker (one), running back (one), safety (one), wide receiver (one)

Third round: Tight end (three), linebacker (two), wide receiver (two), offensive line (one), running back (one)

Fourth round: Defensive line (two), offensive line (two), wide receiver (two), safety (one)

Fifth round: Defensive line (three), linebacker (two), offensive line (two), wide receiver (two), cornerback (one), punter (one), quarterback (one), safety (one)

Sixth round: Offensive line (five), defensive line (two), cornerback (one), kicker (one), linebacker (one), running back (one), wide receiver (one)

Seventh round: Cornerback (three), linebacker (three), safety (three), defensive line (two), offensive line (two), running back (two), wide receiver (two), long snapper (one), quarterback (one)

Offseason highlights