The Brief The Packers signed free agents Javon Hargrave and Skyy Moore. Hargrave, a defensive lineman, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Moore, a receiver/returner, won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.



The Green Bay Packers signed free agent defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and wide receiver/returner Skyy Moore, the team confirmed on Friday.

Javon Hargrave

By the numbers:

Hargrave, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has played in 146 games (130 starts) and has 432 total tackles, 84 quarterback hits, 59 tackles for loss, 49 sacks and five forced fumbles in his career.

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The 33-year-old has also played in and started 11 playoff games, including two Super Bowls. In those games, he tallied 32 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Javon Hargrave (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Hargrave in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played college football at South Carolina State. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Pittsburgh, then three with the Philadelphia Eagles, two with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Minnesota Vikings.

Hargrave is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 307 pounds. He will wear No. 98 for Green Bay.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported Hargrave signed a two-year, $23 million deal. The team did not release contract details.

Skyy Moore

By the numbers:

A fifth-year player out of Western Michigan, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls, and spent last season with the 49ers.

Moore has played in 53 games (11 starts) in his career. He has 48 receptions for 581 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 39 punts for an average of 9.7 yards and 38 kickoffs for an average of 26.3 yards.

Skyy Moore (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Last season with San Francisco, Moore ranked sixth in the NFL with a career-best 27.5 yards per kick return and seventh with an average punt return of 11.6 yards.

Moore is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 195 pounds. He will wear No. 23 for Green Bay.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky previously reported Moore signed a one-year contract with Green Bay. The team has not confirmed any contract details.