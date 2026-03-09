Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay Packers trading Rashan Gary to Dallas Cowboys: report

Published  March 9, 2026 9:08am CDT
Rashan Gary #52 (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

    • ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Packers are trading DL Rashan Gary to the Cowboys.
    • This is a developing story.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are reportedly finalizing a deal that would send Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

According to Schefter, the Cowboys will send a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Packers for Gary. 

The Packers selected Gary out of Michigan with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

This is a developing story. 

