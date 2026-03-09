Green Bay Packers trading Rashan Gary to Dallas Cowboys: report

article

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly finalizing a deal that would send Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the Cowboys will send a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Packers for Gary.

The Packers selected Gary out of Michigan with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

