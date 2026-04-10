Packers trade Dontayvion Wicks to Eagles for draft picks: report
MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers are trading wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a Friday report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
What they're saying:
Rapoport said Wicks will sign a one-year extension worth $12.5 million with Philadelphia. Green Bay will receive a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and a sixth-round selection in next year's draft.
By the numbers:
The Packers selected Wicks, 24, in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His most productive season came as a rookie, when he caught 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.
Wicks caught 30 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games last season – all career lows. However, his seven touchdown receptions at Lambeau Field over the past two seasons led the team.
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Big picture view:
The trade, thought not yet official, would mark the second notable offseason departure from Green Bay's wide receiver room. Romeo Doubs signed a four-year, free agent contract with the New England Patriots.
The Packers wide receiver depth chart still includes former second-round picks Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, as well as last year's first-round pick, Matthew Golden, among others.
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The Source: FOX6 News cited Rapoport's report and referenced statistics and information from the Green Bay Packers and NFL.