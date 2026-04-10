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Packers trade Dontayvion Wicks to Eagles for draft picks: report

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Published  April 10, 2026 4:32pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Dontayvion Wicks catches a pass against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 27. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Packers are trading Dontayion Wicks to the Eagles, according to a report.
    • Green Bay will receive a fifth-round pick this year and a sixth-round pick next year.
    • The Packers drafted Wicks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers are trading wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a Friday report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

What they're saying:

Rapoport said Wicks will sign a one-year extension worth $12.5 million with Philadelphia. Green Bay will receive a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and a sixth-round selection in next year's draft.

By the numbers:

The Packers selected Wicks, 24, in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His most productive season came as a rookie, when he caught 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns. 

Wicks caught 30 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games last season – all career lows. However, his seven touchdown receptions at Lambeau Field over the past two seasons led the team.

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Big picture view:

The trade, thought not yet official, would mark the second notable offseason departure from Green Bay's wide receiver room. Romeo Doubs signed a four-year, free agent contract with the New England Patriots.

The Packers wide receiver depth chart still includes former second-round picks Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, as well as last year's first-round pick, Matthew Golden, among others.

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The Source: FOX6 News cited Rapoport's report and referenced statistics and information from the Green Bay Packers and NFL.

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