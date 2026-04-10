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The Brief The Packers are trading Dontayion Wicks to the Eagles, according to a report. Green Bay will receive a fifth-round pick this year and a sixth-round pick next year. The Packers drafted Wicks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.



The Green Bay Packers are trading wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a Friday report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

What they're saying:

Rapoport said Wicks will sign a one-year extension worth $12.5 million with Philadelphia. Green Bay will receive a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and a sixth-round selection in next year's draft.

By the numbers:

The Packers selected Wicks, 24, in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His most productive season came as a rookie, when he caught 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

Wicks caught 30 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games last season – all career lows. However, his seven touchdown receptions at Lambeau Field over the past two seasons led the team.

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Big picture view:

The trade, thought not yet official, would mark the second notable offseason departure from Green Bay's wide receiver room. Romeo Doubs signed a four-year, free agent contract with the New England Patriots.

The Packers wide receiver depth chart still includes former second-round picks Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, as well as last year's first-round pick, Matthew Golden, among others.

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