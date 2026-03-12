Packers sign cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, team announces

article

The Green Bay Packers signed free agent cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, the team announced on Thursday.

By the numbers:

Now in his sixth NFL season, St-Juste has played in 70 games (47 starts) with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers. He has 235 total tackles, 41 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, three sacks and two interceptions in his career.

St-Juste appeared in 16 games (two starts) for the Chargers last season, his only season with Los Angeles.

Washington drafted St-Juste out of Minnesota in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Packers did not announce the terms of the deal, but NFL Network previously reported it at two years, $10 million.

The 28-year-old defensive back is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds.

St-Juste will wear No. 21 for Green Bay.

