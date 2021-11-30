Packers' De’Vondre Campbell on COVID-19/reserve list

article

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday, Nov. 30 the team has placed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app