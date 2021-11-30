Expand / Collapse search

Packers' De’Vondre Campbell on COVID-19/reserve list

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled by De'Vondre Campbell #59 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday, Nov. 30 the team has placed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

