Packers visit Commanders, 1st of 3-game road trip

The Green Bay Packers visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Week 7 kickoff is slated for noon – a game you can see only on FOX6.

The teams also met in Week 7 of the previous NFL season. In that game, played at Lambeau Field, the Packers won 24-10.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay leads the regular-season series against Washington 20-15-1 – also winning two of three playoff games – dating back to 1932. The Packers are also winners in four of the past six contests.

The Packers last win at Washington was in the 2016 NFC Wild Card game, where they are 7-10 all time.

Sunday's start will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers' eighth. To date in his career, the Packers passer as thrown 16 touchdowns to just one interception in games played against Washington.

Head-to-head, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 2-0 against the Commanders and head coach Ron Rivera. LaFleur coached in Washington from 2013, and Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy played eight seasons for Washington.

It is the first game of a three-game road trip for the Packers.