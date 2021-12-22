Packers' Aaron Jones talks division title, Rodgers' chasing history

The Green Bay Packers own the NFC North and became the first team in the NFL to earn a playoff berth in the process.

A big part of why they're the top seed in the NFC is because of Packers running back Aaron Jones.

On the FOX6 Blitz, Lily Zhao spoke one-on-one with Jones to talk about Aaron Rodgers' big milestone and his holiday plans.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Zhao: Aaron, you've got so much NFC North Champion merch. What did you think of this year's championship shirt and hat? Do you keep them anywhere special?

Jones: Once I get the shirt and hat, I wear it that first night we get it, I come home, and I give it to my mom and have her put it up. I keep the hats because I wear a lot of hats, so I'll keep those out. I try not to wear them too much, so just from time to time, but like you said, we're racking it up so give me more.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Zhao: Can you give me a glimpse of what that celebration was like in the locker room after you clinched the division?

Jones: Yes ma'am, just checking off one of the goals we set for ourselves. The guys are excited, but also reiterating that it's a lot left out there for us. We're not done.

Zhao: Winning the (NFC) North is the first step. With how important maintaining that top seed is to get the bye, what do you tell the younger guys on the team as you head into the final three weeks of the regular season?

Jones: We tell them now that things are really in our control. Just focus on what you can control, and that's winning out at this point. Taking it one game at a time.

Zhao: I'm sure nothing surprises you about Aaron Rodgers anymore. What do you think of his opportunity to break Brett Favre's franchise touchdown record at home on Christmas Day?

Jones: I think that's amazing and being the time that it's coming on Christmas is perfect timing. That's so many touchdowns like I still can't get over that, I still can't fathom that. That's a big number.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Zhao: Can you imagine yourself having 442 touchdowns?

Jones: I hope I have 442 touchdowns in my career. It means I'm doing a lot of stuff right.

Zhao: I think you're on pace to do so, Aaron. Now looking ahead, with the holidays here, do you have any Christmas plans?

Jones: Just to hang out with the family. Get this "W" this weekend. Those are my biggest plans coming up, and then get things kicked back up with our foundation.

Aaron Jones and the Packers host the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day – a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX6.