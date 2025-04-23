NFL Draft in Green Bay; Wisconsin artist's work on global stage

The Brief A Wisconsin artist is getting the chance to showcase his work in the NFL Draft. Ike Wynter created NFL logos made out of wood that has been found along the road or tossed as garbage.



At three in the morning – a time when most people are fast asleep – Ike Wynter is living a dream.

Wisconsin artist living a dream

What we know:

Wynter is in his element; riding the wave after the wildest year of his life.

If the NFL Draft is all about projecting what a player could be, the same goes for Wynter’s art. They’re all diamonds from the rough.

What they're saying:

"If you’d have asked me five years ago, top three craziest things you could dream up as an artist," Wynter said. "NFL would probably be up there."

It’s a perfect metaphor for the man himself. If you’re not familiar with the social media sensation, just know this – going against the grain is kind of his thing.

"I’m able to take wood that was thrown away," Wynter said. "And turn it into – give it a new life and turn it into art."

Wynter is a professional artist who can’t draw.

"It’s not a longshot to say I was the worst kid in art class," Wynter said, adding that his art teachers are as shocked as anyone at his success.

Dig deeper:

Wynter is a craftsman who can’t tell maple from birch. But like the best NFL scouts, he has an eye for potential.

"I honestly kind of relate it to people, in a weird way," Wynter explained. "Somebody deemed this furniture as garbage, so they threw it out."

What started as a hobby for Wynter back in 2016, truly blew up almost one year ago to the day with a box of Crayola crayons.

"And it was this agency and this celebrity and this brand," Wynter remembered. "And I was like, ‘These are all cool convos but I don’t know what’s going on anymore.’ "

Video goes viral

The backstory:

In the year since that viral video, Wynter made national news. He did pieces for the Brewers and Bucks. Even a Stanley Cup. That left only the biggest of the Big Four sports.

"They cold-emailed me," he said of his initial contact with the NFL. "It was December 28th, so right at the end of the year."

The creative team from the NFL pitched Wynter an idea for the Draft in Green Bay.

"The wood-tone theme is the theme of all the graphics for the Draft," Wynter explained. "So they then found me as a wood artist from Wisconsin."

And they didn’t even know his family ties to the league.

"Aside from the Packers, the Bills are my second-favorite team," Wynter revealed. "My grandpa was drafted to them in 1944."

Dr. Raymond Kuffel played for a previous version of the Bills, and other professional teams, long before the NFL merger. He then opened a dental practice in Butler – right up the road from Wynter’s studio.

"This is the closest I’ve ever felt to my Grandpa," said Wynter. "Even though we never got to meet."

The work

What we know:

Wynter spent more than 500 hours turning more than 50 pieces of old furniture into his masterpiece – 32 layered logos for the Player Walkway. The last thing they see before their lives change forever.

"We’re taking junk and turning it into art that’s going to live on the biggest stage in the world," Wynter said. "And if you can create that metaphor in your head of that relating to your own life, it’s a cool opportunity."

It’s a point he’s not afraid to hammer home. Because just like his art, Wynter is – in a way – reborn.

"This whole art journey and everything I’m like accomplishing and doing with this art thing," Wynter said. "Is literally just a second-chance at life."

The first almost ended three years ago – August 2022. Wynter was diagnosed with long COVID, manifested in his case in a series of mental health challenges and severe depression.

Wynter finally got help at a treatment facility in Florida. And to his credit, amid all the success that has come since, you don’t have to scroll far on his feed to see that side of his story. It’s there, for anyone who needs it.

"If I can put the message out there that I opened up and went and got help," Wynter explained. "And I’m putting it out to millions of people that have seen the videos now, I’m sure it’s helped one person speak up."

Engrained in logos

Dig deeper:

And that message will be there again this weekend. It’s engrained into every one of those logos.

"I get to make art for the NFL and be on the biggest stage ever," Wynter stated. "And when that happens, I’ll remind people that two years ago I was in a bad place. And it can show you how much can change if you just put in the work to yourself and seek help."

At the NFL Draft art imitates life. And we’re all a work in progress.