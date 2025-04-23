NFL Draft in Green Bay: Draft campus equal to 70 football fields

The Brief The time has come to present the NFL Draft in Green Bay. The draft campus is massive – covering 4.6 million square feet. All together, the NFL says about 2,200 people will be working the draft.



It's been a long time coming, but the 2025 NFL draft is finally here. The three-day event starts Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field – and the draft campus footprint is enormous.

NFL Draft footprint

What we know:

Green Bay beat out Washington, DC to host the 2025 draft. The public got its first peak at the campus in the NFL released renderings of what things will look like.

The build-out for the draft theater started in March.

Nicki Ewell is the NFL's Senior Director of Events. She said the campus will cover roughly 4.6 million square feet. That's equal to roughly 70 football fields.

The draft theater is located just east of the stadium, near the Resch Expo Center.

The NFL Experience is west of that and includes Titletown.

All together, the NFL says about 2,200 people will be working the draft. That includes "Draft Experience" Ambassadors, wayfinders and hospitality team members.

What they're saying:

"Our process goes back to 2015 when the NFL told teams they were going to take the draft to other cities, and we had to fill out a survey of interest," said Aaron Popkey, Packers Director of Public Affairs.

Aaron Popkey

